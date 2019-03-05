Clear
Teen pleads not guilty to Worth County burglary

Tirrell Hopkins Tirrell Hopkins

Trial set for May.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Trial is set for a Mason City teen accused of a rural burglary.

Tirrell Harlan Hopkins, 18, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Hopkins has been identified as being involved with a burglary near Manly that was reported in January.

His trial is scheduled to start on May 1.

