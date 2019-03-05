Teen pleads not guilty to Worth County burglary

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Trial is set for a Mason City teen accused of a rural burglary.
Tirrell Harlan Hopkins, 18, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Hopkins has been identified as being involved with a burglary near Manly that was reported in January.
His trial is scheduled to start on May 1.
