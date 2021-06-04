Teen pleads not guilty in northeast Iowa car chase

WAVERLY, Iowa – A teen accused of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase is pleading not guilty.

Dakota James Moeller, 18 of Cedar Falls, is charged with second-degree theft, eluding, and carrying firearms on school grounds.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted around 4:50 am on April 18 about a suspicious vehicle at the Janesville school. Deputies investigated and that led to a pursuit into Black Hawk County that finally ended when the suspect vehicle went into a ditch of Butler Road.

Moeller was identified as the driver of the vehicle, which the Sheriff’s Office says had been stolen from a Janesville home earlier that morning.

A trial is scheduled to begin on July 8.