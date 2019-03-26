Clear
Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire

Manuel Zamorano Manuel Zamorano

Police say no one hurt in November 2018 shooting.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa teen is pleading guilty to shooting at a vehicle.

Manuel Alexander Zamorano, 18 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested after Mason City police say he fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the area of 8th Street on South Kentucky Avenue on November 24, 2018.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Officers say Zamorano resisted arrest and spit bloody bodily fluids at police.

No sentencing date has been set.

