Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa teen is pleading guilty to shooting at a vehicle.
Manuel Alexander Zamorano, 18 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested after Mason City police say he fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the area of 8th Street on South Kentucky Avenue on November 24, 2018.
No one was injured by the gunfire.
Officers say Zamorano resisted arrest and spit bloody bodily fluids at police.
No sentencing date has been set.
