Teen killed in Bremer County crash

SUMNER, Iowa – A teen driver was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday in Bremer County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:33 am on April 3, near the intersection of 160th Street and Y Avenue south of Sumner. Carter Cannon, 18 of Hawkeye, was driving north and went into the west ditch in the 1600 block of Y Avenue.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Cannon’s vehicle hit a culvert, flipped, and caught fire. Cannon died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Bremer County Medical Examiner, Bremer County Emergency Management, Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Del’s Auto Repair, Bremer County Highway Department, and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.