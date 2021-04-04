Teen killed, one person with life-threatening injuries in SE Minnesota crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A 16-year-old was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash early Sunday on Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 2:44 a.m. at milemarker 92 in Leon Township.

A 2013 Kia Soul driven by Daniel Yeung, 22, of Rochester, left the road and rolled across the southbound lanes. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys.

A 16-year-old female passenger was killed in the crash.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.