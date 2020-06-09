Teen killed Monday jumping into Goodhue County lake

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A teenager is dead after jumping off the cliffs at Lake Byllesby.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call around 5:25 pm Monday and deputies, water patrol, and a dive team responded to the area. The Sheriff’s Office says Garrett N. Berg, 17 of Farmington, was jumping off a cliff into the water when a second young person jumped immediately after Berg and landed on him.

Berg never surfaced and his body was found using sonar and recovered by the Goodhue County Dive Team at 8:15 pm. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation into this death.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Lake Byllesby cliffs can only be accessed by crossing private property and they routinely are called to remove or cite trespassers. Earlier on Monday, deputies responded and removed around 30 individuals from the area.

The Cannon Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance Departments, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Randolph Fire Department assisted with this incident.