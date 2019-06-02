Clear

Minnesota teen involved in deadly crash sentenced to 60 days in jail

A teenage driver distracted by her cellphone who pleaded guilty to killing an off-duty Blaine police officer and his wife on their motorcycle has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 4:15 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A teenage driver distracted by her cellphone who pleaded guilty to killing an off-duty Blaine police officer and his wife on their motorcycle has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Star Tribune reports 18-year-old Callison M. Olson, of Elk River, was sentenced last week in Sherburne County District Court in connection with the June 2018 collision that killed Blaine police veteran Steve Nanney and Marilyn "Susie" Nanney.

Olson pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and gross-misdemeanor reckless driving.

Judge Walter Kaminsky also ordered Olson to complete 25 speaking engagements on distracted driving during her three years on probation. She also is not allowed to drive during that time and was directed to pay more than $7,000 in restitution.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Mild conditions for the remainder of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section baseball highlights from Saturday

Image

Reeling In Vets helps retired service members connect

Image

10th Annual Art on the Ave in Rochester

Image

Run For Rochester raises awareness of mental health

Image

Answering Iowa's workforce challenge

Image

A Warrior's Story: Helping pediatric cancer families

Image

Running red lights

Image

Honkers show defensive prowess in win vs. Border Cats

Image

Louie gets his badge!

Image

Noise complaints in Forest City

Community Events