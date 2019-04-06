Clear
Teen injured by falling boulder in southeastern Minnesota

State patrol says it hit her car Friday evening.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 2:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was injured when a boulder tumbled off the side of a bluff in southeastern Minnesota and hit her car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Sydney Fleck, of Red Wing, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the incident, which happened Friday evening between Lake City and Wabasha.

No one else was involved in the crash.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says there have been other reports of falling rocks in the last couple of days.

Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
