MASON CITY, Iowa - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Cerro Gordo County.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at 7:19 p.m. in the 22000 block of Raven Ave. when a 2001 Mazda Protege rolled. The vehicle was driven by Ryder Holland-Dunn, 16, of Mason City.

Holland-Dunn was taken to MercyOne for minor injuries.