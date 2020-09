CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A teenager was injured Saturday during a one-vehicle rollover accident.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash that left Maxwell McCulley, of Muscatine, with minor injuries.

Authorities said it happened at 9:57 p.m. in the 21000 block of Grouse Ave. when a 2000 Ford Ranger was southbound when the driver lost control and it entered the ditch and rolled.

McCulley was taken to MercyOne North Iowa.