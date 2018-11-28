Clear

Teen hurt in Dodge County rollover

Vehicle went out of control on snowy and icy highway.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover crash injures a teen driver in Dodge County.

It happened around 4:30 pm on Highway 57 in Milton Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gretchen Elizabeth Anderson, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving north when she lost control and rolled.

Anderson was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and West Concord fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

