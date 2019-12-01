Teen hit by SUV in Freeborn County

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. – An SUV hit a teenager Sunday evening.

It happened in the 300 block of E Main Street in Clarks Grove, at about 6:11 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Veronica Elizabeth Beer, 28 of Albert Lea, was driving a 2011 Ford Escape west on Main Street and Caylea Lynn Quickstad, 16 of Clarks Grove was walking west on the north side of the road. The State Patrol says Quickstad tried to cross the street and was hit by the Escape.

Quickstad was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in this incident.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Clarks Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol say the road was snow and ice covered.