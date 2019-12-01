Clear

Teen hit by SUV in Freeborn County

State Patrol says it happened in Clarks Grove.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. – An SUV hit a teenager Sunday evening.

It happened in the 300 block of E Main Street in Clarks Grove, at about 6:11 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Veronica Elizabeth Beer, 28 of Albert Lea, was driving a 2011 Ford Escape west on Main Street and Caylea Lynn Quickstad, 16 of Clarks Grove was walking west on the north side of the road. The State Patrol says Quickstad tried to cross the street and was hit by the Escape.

Quickstad was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in this incident.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Clarks Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol say the road was snow and ice covered.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Quieter week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Image

Sean Weather 11/30

Image

Wreaths for veterans

Image

Small Business Saturday in Mason City

Image

Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

Image

Santa arrives, helps light X-mas Tree

Image

Grizzlies grab a 2-0 shutout against Peoria

Image

Heavy rain impacting farmland

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving calories

Image

Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson

Community Events