Teen hit and killed by pickup truck in central Iowa

Happened Friday night at Altoona intersection.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa say a 19-year-old woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at an Altoona intersection. The Iowa State Patrol says the truck was northbound and had a green light when it hit the woman.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

