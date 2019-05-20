MASON CITY, Iowa – Shooting at a vehicle results in prison time for a North Iowa teen
Manuel Alexander Zamorano, 18 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon for a November 2018 incident in Mason City. Police say Zamorano fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle in the area of 8th Street on South Kentucky Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Officers also said Zamorano resisted arrest and spit bodily fluids at police but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Related Content
- Teen going to prison for Mason City gunfire
- Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire
- UPDATE: Suspect identified in Mason City gunfire
- Prison for Mason City jewelry theft
- Prison for Mason City chain attack
- Mason City domestic abuser sentenced to prison
- Mason City man sentenced to federal prison
- 10-year prison sentence for Mason City mugger
- Gunfire reported in Austin
- Mason City teen gets probation for mugging
Scroll for more content...