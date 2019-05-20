Teen going to prison for Mason City gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – Shooting at a vehicle results in prison time for a North Iowa teen

Manuel Alexander Zamorano, 18 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon for a November 2018 incident in Mason City. Police say Zamorano fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle in the area of 8th Street on South Kentucky Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Officers also said Zamorano resisted arrest and spit bodily fluids at police but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.