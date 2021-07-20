Teen girl dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl found dead early Tuesday behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed in Cedar Rapids appears to have been shot.

Television station KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids police found the car crashed just before 6: 30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments with the girl inside the vehicle. Police say it appeared the girl had suffered a gunshot wound, but are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm a cause of death.

Police have not released the teen's name and say they have no suspects at this time.