Teen gets deferred judgment for dealing pot

Dakota Linn Dakota Linn

Charged after March traffic stop in Hancock County.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A teen accused of using a younger child to deal drugs gets a deferred judgment.

Dakota William Linn, 19 of Humboldt, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was additionally charged with use of a minor in the drug trade but that was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Linn was arrested after a traffic stop in Hancock County on March 16. Authorities say Linn was a passenger, the driver was a minor, and a large amount of marijuana and a firearm was found in the vehicle.

Linn has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and must pay a $750 civil penalty. If he meets the terms of his probation, this conviction will be wiped from Linn’s record.

