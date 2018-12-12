Teen gets deferred judgment for dealing pot

GARNER, Iowa – A teen accused of using a younger child to deal drugs gets a deferred judgment.
Dakota William Linn, 19 of Humboldt, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was additionally charged with use of a minor in the drug trade but that was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Linn was arrested after a traffic stop in Hancock County on March 16. Authorities say Linn was a passenger, the driver was a minor, and a large amount of marijuana and a firearm was found in the vehicle.
Linn has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and must pay a $750 civil penalty. If he meets the terms of his probation, this conviction will be wiped from Linn’s record.
