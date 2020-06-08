Teen facing adult trial for arson, vandalism in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A teenager is now being prosecuted as an adult for arson and vandalism in Charles City.

Charles Armstrong Jr., 17 of Charles City, pleaded not guilty Monday in Floyd County District Court to 2nd degree arson and two counts of 2nd degree criminal mischief. Police say Armstrong is one of three young males who set fire to a train car in the 1100 block of E Street the morning of March 23. The three were also accused of damaging the windows in several vehicles in a storage lot on E Street.

Investigators say the fire caused over $1,500 in damage to the train car. The flames were extinguished by the Charles City Fire Department with additional help from firefighters from Colwell and Floyd.

Armstrong’s trial is set to begin on September 29.