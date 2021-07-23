Teen employee killed in accident at a Minnesota Menards

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — An accident at a home improvement store in a Minneapolis suburb has killed an employee.

Authorities say a man operating a forklift in the lumberyard of Menards in Golden Valley died when a large pallet of wood tumbled onto his machine Thursday.

Relatives identified the victim as 19-year-old James Stanback.

A witness who lives near Menards says dozens of police squad cars responded to the scene when a small crowd of people became upset that the store had not closed immediately following the fatal accident.

Later, a sign was posted outside the store that said it would be closed until noon Friday out of respect for the employee who died.