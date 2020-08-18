Teen drowns after rescuing children from Minnesota lake

BAGLEY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman has drowned in a northwestern Minnesota lake after pulling several children from turbulent water.

Clearwater County sheriff’s deputies responded to Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told deputies a group of children had been swimming in the river near the dam when some of them were caught up in the churning water that was coming over the dam.

Witnesses told deputies the woman had pulled several children out of the water before she went under.