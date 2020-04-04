Clear
Teen driver hospitalized after Stewartville collision

Happened Saturday morning on Highway 63.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A teenage driver in injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says it took place around 6:30 am on Highway 63 in Stewartville. An unidentified 17-year-old female was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty north and Anthony Michael Blazek, 47 of Lawler, Iowa, was driving a 2014 Mercedes GL4 south. The State Patrol says the two vehicles hit head-on in the southbound lane near a bridge.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with undisclosed injuries. Blazek and a passenger in the Jeep Liberty, Aliyah Marie Benson, 17 of Goodhue, were not hurt. All three were wearing their seat belts.

The State Patrol says the road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

