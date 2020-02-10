Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Teen driver arrested in St. Paul pedestrian death

Police say he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 9:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul police say a teen driver was under the influence of a controlled substance when she struck and killed a woman crossing the street.

Authorities did not say whether that substance was drugs or alcohol. The victim was struck Friday night was taken to Regions Hospital where she died. She has not been identified.

The 18-year-old driver was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. She was released Sunday. Charges are pending.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -14°
Sunny start to the week, colder later
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/10

Image

Sunday snowfall impacts travel

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Weather Forecast 2/9

Image

Minnesota section wrestling seedings

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Community Events