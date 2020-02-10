ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul police say a teen driver was under the influence of a controlled substance when she struck and killed a woman crossing the street.
Authorities did not say whether that substance was drugs or alcohol. The victim was struck Friday night was taken to Regions Hospital where she died. She has not been identified.
The 18-year-old driver was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. She was released Sunday. Charges are pending.
Related Content
- Teen driver arrested in St. Paul pedestrian death
- Two arrested in St. Paul bicycle death
- Riceville man arrested in St. Paul
- Tax standoff in St. Paul
- Pedestrian killed, SUV driver arrested in Des Moines
- Man hit by train in St. Paul
- Gun rights advocates rally in St. Paul
- Damage assessment underway after St. Paul explosion
- St. Paul man sentenced for Rochester theft
Scroll for more content...