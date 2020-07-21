Teen dies after Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A teenager in Waterloo has died after showing up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Police were called to a neighborhood Monday night where residents reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone on the ground in an alley.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that officers didn’t find anyone but a short time later a 15-year-old showed up at a Waterloo hospital. The teen later died.

Police found numerous spent shell casings in the alley and say at least one home was hit by a bullet.