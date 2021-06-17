Teen confesses to graffiti on more than a dozen Austin buildings

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teenager has confessed to a spree of vandalism throughout Austin.

The Austin Police Department says a 17-year-old male turned himself in at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center and admitted to spraypainting about 15 businesses and public properties in town.

The teen reportedly told authorities that the vandalism happened over the courts of an hour on the night of June 6 and that the graffiti included the word “BOZO”, the number “666” and a pentagram.

Austin police say the teen turned himself in after seeing a Facebook post on the vandalism and he felt bad about doing it. The cost of removing the graffiti is still being assessed and all reports related to this case will be forwarded to the Mower County Attorney’s Office for appropriate charges.