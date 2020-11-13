Teen charged with burglarizing home for retired Mitchell County sheriff

OSAGE, Minn. – A Wright County teen is accused of stealing from the home of a former Mitchell County sheriff.

Alexander Mark Wilson, 19 of Eagle Grove, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and 1st degree criminal mischief. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says Wilson used a shovel to break into the garage of retired Sheriff Mark Younker on November 7, stealing a leather jacket and hat, two flashlights, and a motorcycle fuel cap that had a Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office badge inlaid into it.

Court documents state several motorcycles were also knocked over in the garage, causing significant damage, several guitars were removed from the garage but found nearby, and beer had been poured out on a hardwood floor in several places.

Investigators say two people reported giving Wilson a ride from Spring Park to an apartment in Charles City and that Wilson had bragged about stealing somethings just before they picked him up. Before getting the ride, an Osage police office reported talking to Wilson in the park over an improper campfire and that Wilson was wearing the leather jacket and hat later reported stolen.

Charles City police went to the apartment and say they found several stolen items in Wilson’s possession.