AUSTIN, Minn. – A teenage boy is accused of rummaging through vehicles Sunday morning.
Austin police say the 13-year-old from Austin has been charged for two counts of motor vehicle tampering along with theft and curfew violation. He’s been transported to a juvenile detention facility.
Police say they received a call around 4 am Sunday of a vehicle’s dome light on in the 1000 block of 11th Street SW. Officers staked out the area and talked with a bike rider about suspicious activity near parked cars.
Police say they waited until they saw two male suspects going through a car. One ran off and escaped but the 13-year-old was taken into custody.
Related Content
- Teen charged in Austin with car crimes
- Austin duo charged with another drug crime
- Austin man charged with another drug crime
- Teens charged with theft in Austin
- Teen charged with 18 crimes gets probation
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- Austin man pleads guilty to gun crime
- Austin teen hurt in Sunday crash
- Austin teen sentenced for drug possession
- Teen arrested for Austin armed robbery
Scroll for more content...