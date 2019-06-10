Clear

Teen charged in Austin with car crimes

Picked up early Sunday morning after report of suspicious activity.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teenage boy is accused of rummaging through vehicles Sunday morning.

Austin police say the 13-year-old from Austin has been charged for two counts of motor vehicle tampering along with theft and curfew violation. He’s been transported to a juvenile detention facility.

Police say they received a call around 4 am Sunday of a vehicle’s dome light on in the 1000 block of 11th Street SW. Officers staked out the area and talked with a bike rider about suspicious activity near parked cars.

Police say they waited until they saw two male suspects going through a car. One ran off and escaped but the 13-year-old was taken into custody.

