Teen charged for Mason City home invasion

Police say more arrests are possible.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police make an arrest for a December 27 home invasion.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Street NE on a report of three males forcing their way into a home. Police say one suspect held the adult female resident down while the other suspects stole items from the home.

Police say the victim was choked into unconsciousness and threatened with being stabbed. She did not seek medical attention after the attack.

Searches took place Thursday of a vehicle in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue and a home in the zero block of South Adams Avenue in connection with the December 27 robbery.

A 16-year-old make was arrested at the South Adams location and charged with 1st degree robbery, a class “B” felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Mason City police say the investigation continues and more arrests are possible.

