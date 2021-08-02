Teen arrested for assaulting an Olmsted County deputy

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A juvenile is now facing criminal charges after police say she endangered herself and others.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles tried to run away Friday night from a facility in the 4400 block of Bamber Valley Road SW. Deputies say the two were walking down the road and one of them, a 15-year-old female from Cannon Falls, refused to listen to deputies and tried to walk through oncoming traffic.

Deputies say they had to handcuff the girl to get her under control and after she started kicking them, they put in a squad car. The girl is also accused of spitting in the face of one of the deputies. She’s facing a charge of fourth-degree assault.