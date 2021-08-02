Teen arrested for Friday night stabbing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teenager has been arrested for a Friday stabbing.

The Rochester Police Department says a 17-year-old female stabbed a 30-year-old male.

Police say a call came in around 10:11 pm Friday about a victim lying on the sidewalk at the Walgreens on Civic Center Drive NW, bleeding from his back. The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital and police say he said he was stabbed by a female.

Investigators say the stabbing apparently happened at an apartment building in the 1200 block of 4 ½ Street NW. Officers say there was blood found in the entryway. Police got a search warrant and interviewed a teenage female and another male.

Police say the female admitted to the stabbing and claimed it was in self-defense. She’s facing a charge of second-degree assault. The victim suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries.