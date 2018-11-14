Clear

Teen arrested for Austin armed robbery

Police still looking for a second suspect.

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teenager has been arrested for a weekend armed robbery in Austin.

Police say the 16-year-old male was taken into custody Tuesday morning at an Austin home and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Rochester.


Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says it is believed the teen was involved in a Sunday night robbery at the Ankeny mini-mart at 1205 Oakland Place SE. Clerks told authorities that two light-skinned black teens with thin builds entered the store with their heads and faces covered and demanded money and store property. One suspect is described as a 5’8’’ tall male wearing glasses and the other suspect was a slightly shorter male who was carrying a black semi-automatic pistol.

Chief Krueger says they are still looking for the other suspect. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 507-437-9400.

