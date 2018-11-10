Teen accused of sex abuse in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – A northeast Iowa teen is accused of sex crimes in Mitchell County.

Cody Hageman of Ossian is charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse. Court documents state the crimes happened between April 2016 and June 2017 and involved two victims, both under the age of 12. The charges were filed on October 25.

Hageman was born in 2002, which means these alleged crimes would have happened when he was between 13 and 15 years old. In many cases, offenses committed at that age would be dealt with in juvenile court. However, Aaron Murphy of the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office says the age of the victims and the nature of these alleged crimes led him to decide to prosecute Hageman as a “youthful offender.”

Murphy says state law on the subject can be confusing but “youthful offenders” are handled in adult court but cannot be sentenced as adults. While someone convicted in juvenile court would be released at 18, a “youthful offender” may be reevaluated at 18 and could be ordered to remain behind bars.

Murphy says he thought about this decision a great deal and the impact it could have on Hageman but says he ultimately decided the pattern present in these alleged incidents deserved more than juvenile prosecution.