Clear

Teen accused of sex abuse in Mitchell County

Authorities say the crimes were committed when he was between 13 and 15 years old.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A northeast Iowa teen is accused of sex crimes in Mitchell County.

Cody Hageman of Ossian is charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse. Court documents state the crimes happened between April 2016 and June 2017 and involved two victims, both under the age of 12. The charges were filed on October 25.

Hageman was born in 2002, which means these alleged crimes would have happened when he was between 13 and 15 years old. In many cases, offenses committed at that age would be dealt with in juvenile court. However, Aaron Murphy of the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office says the age of the victims and the nature of these alleged crimes led him to decide to prosecute Hageman as a “youthful offender.”

Murphy says state law on the subject can be confusing but “youthful offenders” are handled in adult court but cannot be sentenced as adults. While someone convicted in juvenile court would be released at 18, a “youthful offender” may be reevaluated at 18 and could be ordered to remain behind bars.

Murphy says he thought about this decision a great deal and the impact it could have on Hageman but says he ultimately decided the pattern present in these alleged incidents deserved more than juvenile prosecution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events