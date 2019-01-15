Clear
Teen accused of going through cars pleads guilty

Rochester police say a gun was taken from one vehicle.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, MInn. – A teenager accused of rummaging through unlocked vehicles is pleading guilty.

Jonathon Carlos Joy, 19 of Rochester, was arrested on December 5, 2018, and charged with 1st degree burglary, aiding and abetting the theft of firearms, soliciting a juvenile to commit a criminal act, entering a motor vehicle without permission, and fleeing a peace officer.

Joy entered a guilty plea Tuesday to aiding and abetting theft of firearms. His sentencing is set for February 27.

Rochester police say Joy and a 17-year-old male went through 15 unlocked cars, stealing money and alcohol, a 9 mm handgun, a large knife and a pair of women’s sunglasses.

Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
