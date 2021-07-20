Teen accused of Rochester apartment fires pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An 18-year-old accused of starting fires at a Rochester apartment complex is pleading not guilty.

Lawrence Daveontae Johnson, 18 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree arson and fifth-degree drug possession.

He was arrested after two fires were reported on May 8 at apartments in the 800 block of 16th Avenue NE. Investigators say both fires were started by someone setting fire to material in a dryer. Police say Johnson, who lives a block away from the apartment complex, may have been assaulted by a group of people who thought he was trying to get into cars in the parking lot and he then returned to the complex to set the fires.

Officers say Johnson had five lighters in his possession when he was arrested.

A trial date has not been set in this case.