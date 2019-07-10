Clear

Teen Serve summer camp extending a helping hand to Pine Island residents

The teens are using paint brushes and tools to change people's lives.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Teen Serve is a week-long summer camp focused around faith and service. The camp is happening this week in Pine Island. Teens from across the Midwest are in town to do some home improvement projects for people who need them.

Patricia Kanke is a single mother of three, which can make working on her home hard to do.

"I have a five-year-old, a one-year-old, and then a two-month-old, so it's hard to get anything done," she said.

That's why she applied for the camp to come to her home to help out.

The teens are painting part of her home, the shed, and the basement, which will be turned into another bedroom for the family of four.
"The boys are kind of sharing their room right now, so it will be nice," Kanke said.

For campers like Grace Cisco, the week is about more than just the painting, it's about extending a hand to those who need it.

"People don't always ask for help, so when they do, they should know people are there to help," she said.

"A paint brush can really change a lot. It's basically one stroke in their life that basically changes it," Jackson Kobe, another camper working on the home, said.

"I really appreciate all the help and that we wouldn't be able to get it done by ourselves, I really appreciate that," Kanke said.

To learn more about Teen Serve, click here.

