Teddy bears in windows keep neighbors connected while social distancing.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While people are isolating in their homes, some are finding creative ways to occupy their time. Going on a bear hunt is a family-friendly trend that's popping up in neighborhoods all over the country, including in Rochester.

People put stuffed bears in their windows. While on walks with their families, children point out the bears and count how many they can find in the neighborhood.

"It's something to get our minds off of what's going on," says Jana Miller, a mom who takes her family for bear hunts in Country Club Manor.