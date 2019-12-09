Clear
Technique is key when shoveling snow

Many in Austin have been forced to bring out the shovel.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- About two inches of snow coated Austin Monday. The wind, though, has created drifting. Many in Austin have been forced to bring out the shovel. Sarah White is one of them. She shoveled the sidewalk in front of her business The Tendermaid.

"I was out there sweating bullets so they could come in here and enjoy a nice toasty meal,” White said.

For folks like White, the snow increases liability concerns. White says even though she was sweating bullets she doesn't mind shoveling. She views it as a great workout. Each year, though, shoveling causes far more than a pain in the butt for some. The National Safety Council estimates roughly a hundred deaths happen each year nationwide directly related to shoveling snow.

“you need to use your lower body,” White said.

National Safety Council says you shouldn’t shovel after eating or while smoking, take it slow, push the snow rather than lifting it, also take breaks when needed.

