"Tech Drive Tuesday" is coming to Rochester to provide students with computers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have old computers or laptops lying around and you're wondering what to do them, we have a solution for you as many kids will be learning from home this fall.

For the past few weeks now, Minnesota Computers for Schools has partnered with Affinity Plus Credit Union for "Tech Drive Tuesday." Anyone with used or broken technology, like keyboards, computers or tablets, can drop them off at Affinity Plus in Rochester on Tuesday, August 11th. The items will be repurposed and wiped out to be given to a student in September.

The branch manager, Billie Packer, said with so many challenges students have already had to face this year, not having the proper supplies shouldn't be one of them. "They need to feel connected. They need to feel like they have working technology that they can jump on a meeting and call their teacher," explained Packer. "They've been through a lot already, so this is just something that we can keep them connected with their teachers, their friends, their classmates."

You can take any technology to Affinity Plus between noon at 5 p.m. You can also give a monetary donation and the credit union will match it up to $25,000.