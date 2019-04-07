Teams of semis and trucks depart from Minnesota to head to Nebraska and West Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 7 AM Saturday morning, four semis packed with hay bales, dog food, palettes of water and other necessities departed from Pulver Motor Service.

"Probably pretty sad to see what some of these individuals have lost and family farms and people that have been harmed," said Thaddeus Ellenbecker, one of the drivers, when asked what he expected the trip to be like. The Pulver's team is dropping off flood relief supplies in Verdigre, Nebraska.

At the same time, another group departed from Fillmore County with 9 semis, 3 trucks with trailers, and 2 more pick-up trucks.

"I can't even imagine what these people are going through. For how much hard work and effort farm families put into their business, and I don't even know if I should call it a business because it means more than that to every farmer," Nick Stortz, one of the organizers, told KIMT on Thursday.

The Mabel and Canton group is making drops in Glenwood, Iowa, and multiple Nebraska towns.