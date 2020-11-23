Teams begin to navigate the pause on sports

BYRON, Minn. - Monday would have been the first day of practice for boys basketball and hockey teams across Minnesota. Instead, teams found themselves having to get creative. Three days into a four week pause of sports, athletes were reaching for phones, tablets and laptops instead of lacing up since there won’t be any organized practices until mid-December.

“I’m a little disappointed because I was hoping to have a full season and get back to normal,” Byron senior, Tyler Underwood said.

2020 has been anything but a normal year. For athletes like Tyler and his twin brother, Travis, their story is like so many others. They’re disappointed by the four-week pause on sports but fully aware of why it’s necessary.

“My grandparents live right next to me so I would feel bad if something were to ever happen to them and I was the cause of it happening,” Travis said.

On what would have been the first day of practice, Byron head coach Kyle Finney was left with an empty gym, finding new ways to keep his athletes active and involved.

“(We) had our first virtual practice tonight which is something I thought I’d never experience but it went well,” he said. “It’s just good to see their faces again.”

“A few jokes, a few laughs,” Tyler added. “Just kind of saying hi to everybody – see how they’re doing and just going on from there.”

The Bears plan to continue virtual practices, but the young hoopsters will have to get after it independently; shooting, dribbling and working out. Coach Finney will be eager to see his players back in the gym once the pause is over.

“With our summer taken away, we couldn’t have any summer (workouts) with these kids so it’s kind of going to be starting over a little bit from scratch, but you still need them in the gym.”

Until players can reunite in the gym Jeff Underwood (Travis and Tyler’s father) is encouraging his sons to put their disappointment in perspective.

“Think about the healthcare workers and what they’re dealing with right now. Think about the families that have lost someone to COVID. That really adjusts your perspective on things and really, be thankful for what you have and not necessarily wish about things you don’t have. Just be thankful for what you have,” he said.

Jeff hopes the numbers improve enough over the next four weeks to allow his sons back on the court, even if he won’t be allowed to sit in the stands and cheer them on.

“If it means them playing that we have to watch virtually, we’re definitely open to that. As long as they get to see the court and the kids get to compete and play – that’s the most important thing.”