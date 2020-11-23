Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Teams begin to navigate the pause on sports

The Byron Bears will utilize virtual practices.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

BYRON, Minn. - Monday would have been the first day of practice for boys basketball and hockey teams across Minnesota. Instead, teams found themselves having to get creative. Three days into a four week pause of sports, athletes were reaching for phones, tablets and laptops instead of lacing up since there won’t be any organized practices until mid-December.

“I’m a little disappointed because I was hoping to have a full season and get back to normal,” Byron senior, Tyler Underwood said.

2020 has been anything but a normal year. For athletes like Tyler and his twin brother, Travis, their story is like so many others. They’re disappointed by the four-week pause on sports but fully aware of why it’s necessary.

“My grandparents live right next to me so I would feel bad if something were to ever happen to them and I was the cause of it happening,” Travis said.

On what would have been the first day of practice, Byron head coach Kyle Finney was left with an empty gym, finding new ways to keep his athletes active and involved.

“(We) had our first virtual practice tonight which is something I thought I’d never experience but it went well,” he said. “It’s just good to see their faces again.”

“A few jokes, a few laughs,” Tyler added. “Just kind of saying hi to everybody – see how they’re doing and just going on from there.”

The Bears plan to continue virtual practices, but the young hoopsters will have to get after it independently; shooting, dribbling and working out. Coach Finney will be eager to see his players back in the gym once the pause is over.

“With our summer taken away, we couldn’t have any summer (workouts) with these kids so it’s kind of going to be starting over a little bit from scratch, but you still need them in the gym.”

Until players can reunite in the gym Jeff Underwood (Travis and Tyler’s father) is encouraging his sons to put their disappointment in perspective.

“Think about the healthcare workers and what they’re dealing with right now. Think about the families that have lost someone to COVID. That really adjusts your perspective on things and really, be thankful for what you have and not necessarily wish about things you don’t have. Just be thankful for what you have,” he said.

Jeff hopes the numbers improve enough over the next four weeks to allow his sons back on the court, even if he won’t be allowed to sit in the stands and cheer them on.

“If it means them playing that we have to watch virtually, we’re definitely open to that. As long as they get to see the court and the kids get to compete and play – that’s the most important thing.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270157

Reported Deaths: 3297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin579261084
Ramsey24528470
Anoka19211213
Dakota18738176
Washington12351104
Stearns1200389
Scott735654
St. Louis712297
Wright646135
Olmsted604730
Sherburne499538
Clay435954
Carver397312
Blue Earth367011
Rice350331
Kandiyohi337613
Crow Wing306729
Nobles293828
Chisago27778
Benton256338
Otter Tail251415
Winona240928
Mower232822
Polk222221
Douglas211929
Morrison207521
Lyon189810
McLeod18089
Beltrami177115
Goodhue173126
Becker16769
Itasca165223
Steele16396
Todd161412
Isanti159115
Carlton148310
Nicollet144523
Freeborn13625
Mille Lacs129030
Le Sueur12899
Waseca128710
Pine11625
Cass11538
Brown112610
Meeker10117
Martin97020
Roseau9443
Hubbard92822
Wabasha8961
Dodge7770
Watonwan7604
Redwood75118
Chippewa7437
Renville68818
Sibley6844
Cottonwood6800
Wadena6706
Pipestone65618
Aitkin64722
Rock6259
Houston6012
Fillmore5910
Yellow Medicine55310
Unassigned52756
Murray5173
Pennington5076
Kanabec49711
Swift4835
Faribault4650
Pope4620
Stevens4342
Clearwater4156
Marshall4047
Jackson3981
Lake3463
Koochiching3275
Wilkin3175
Lac qui Parle3123
Lincoln3081
Norman3006
Big Stone2711
Mahnomen2404
Grant2256
Red Lake1833
Kittson1786
Traverse1190
Lake of the Woods821
Cook570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 210482

Reported Deaths: 2173
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31270322
Linn13252158
Scott1022075
Black Hawk10209126
Woodbury9870111
Johnson900835
Dubuque866490
Story637819
Dallas595555
Pottawattamie574666
Sioux349925
Webster330928
Marshall327841
Cerro Gordo323041
Clinton303637
Buena Vista290214
Muscatine266964
Des Moines266116
Plymouth257937
Warren254610
Wapello239971
Jones221112
Jasper202739
Marion191518
Carroll188220
Lee188015
Bremer176012
Henry16847
Crawford168215
Benton157414
Tama145140
Jackson13608
Delaware134721
Boone127711
Washington126513
Dickinson126210
Mahaska119027
Wright11425
Buchanan10789
Page10774
Hardin105810
Clay10434
Harrison101428
Clayton10084
Cedar98913
Hamilton9877
Mills9806
Calhoun9787
Fayette9588
Lyon9458
Floyd92614
Kossuth9214
Poweshiek91512
Butler8943
Winneshiek88910
Winnebago87423
Iowa86711
Louisa79916
Hancock7947
Chickasaw7853
Grundy77310
Sac7617
Cherokee7484
Cass73519
Appanoose7336
Shelby7184
Allamakee71111
Mitchell7074
Emmet70123
Guthrie69215
Union6866
Franklin67619
Humboldt6495
Madison6414
Jefferson6121
Palo Alto6044
Unassigned5810
Keokuk5237
Pocahontas5072
Howard4999
Osceola4941
Greene4860
Clarke4564
Ida42810
Monroe42812
Montgomery42610
Davis4225
Taylor4162
Adair4066
Monona3912
Fremont3432
Worth3330
Van Buren3294
Lucas3056
Decatur2950
Wayne2836
Audubon2811
Ringgold1832
Adams1521
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain and Snow Moving In For Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

TIC preseason projections

Image

Austin Bruins announce weekend plans

Image

Teams begin to navigate the pause on sports

Image

Rochester to Create Liquor License Fee Relief Program

Image

A "Thank You" to health care workers

Image

Business operators react to Governor's latest plans

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Food insecurity in younger adults.

Image

Food insecurity survey with University of Minnesota

Community Events