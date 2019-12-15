Teaching the next generation of snowmobile riders

GARNER, Iowa - With snow on the ground, you might be tempted to get the snowmobile out.

But before teens who might want to operate such a machine for the first time take it off private property and on a journey, they need to take a mandatory course. That's why riders came to the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center on Saturday for a course put together by Iowa DNR, covering everything from how to take care of a snowmobile and first aid to deal with emergencies like frostbite and hypothermia, as well as laws and rules regarding snowmobile usage in Iowa.

Instructor Ross Stadtlander has been a snowmobile rider for around 30 years, and has been leading courses for about 25 years. He's sharing his experience, including the evolution of equipment over time.

"It used to be if you took a trip in Iowa, you were lucky to get from Garner to Clear Lake, stayed overnight at the Best Western, and rode back the next day. That was a full trip. Now I can generally run about 200 miles a day on some of these bigger trips."

And those in attendance came prepared with questions.

"They really are inquisitive. 'Where can I ride, how can I ride, what age can I ride, what speed can I ride?' All of those are really good questions that need to be answered today."

"It doesn't matter what brand you ride, as long as you have fun doing it and you're safe."

Kids ages 12 to 17 who want to ride on public lands in Iowa are required to take a course, which can be done either in person or online.