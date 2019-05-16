Teaching nurses resiliency: 'The work is getting harder and harder as patients get sicker and sicker'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – They’re often the first ones we talk to when we’re facing a scary medical situation. Nurses deal with high stress and emotional situations every day, and that can take a toll.

That’s why nurses at Mayo Clinic are learning about the importance of self-care and resiliency.

Retired nurse and U.S. Navy Capt. Ginny Beeson is the guest speaker.

“We're the only health care profession that is there day in and day out, 24/7,” Beeson said, “And the work is getting harder and harder as patients get sicker and sicker.”

There are 9,500 nurses who currently work on Mayo’s Rochester campus, but not every one of their patients get a happy ending.

“You can go from one room and you're interacting with that patient or family who may have received some positive health outcomes,” Julie Oss, a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic, said. “And then you're just going five minutes later into another room where they've just received devastating news. You really just have to be compassionate and be there for those patients, in that experience, in that moment. And that can be very challenging and very taxing.”

Beeson spoke about the importance of giving nurses an outlet.

“Most hospitals do not do that,” Beeson said. “So what happens is the nurses go home with that stress and heartache and it often times comes out in unhealthy habits.”

She added in a profession that has you always thinking of others, you also need to take care of yourself and your co-workers.

“I think nurses take great, great, great care of patients,” Beeson said. “And I want us to take great, great, great care of each other.”