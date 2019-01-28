Clear
Teaching kids snow plow safety

Kids learn to build snow forts away from streets.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - For the last 6 years, City of West Concord maintenance supervisor Keith Clammer has given a snow plow safety demonstration for local kids.

He shows kids a safety video, and then takes them outside to take a look inside the city's plows.

The main takeaway of the presentation is for kids to not play in the snow near the roads because kids may not hear plows, and plow drivers may not see the kids. "They can't hear inside a snow fort because they're so well insulated. And if we see one we stop, pull over, make sure no one's in there because the plow will tear everything up," explains Clammer.

He says he's seen a difference in local kids' winter play habits because of the presentations. "We don't see the snow forts next to the road anymore. They've caught on," he says.

After the presentation, kids had a pizza party and brought home a snow plow coloring book.

