Teachers and parents thank Mason City Community School District for mask mandate

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Community School District is mandating masks be worn by all students and staff when they go back on August 24th. On Monday evening, teachers and parents were showing their support for the decision.

Heidi Grafton teaches at Lincoln Intermediate and says mandatory masks are a good first step to making the school year as safe as possible.

"We just want everyone to be safe. kids, families, teachers, staff, everybody," said Grafton

These teachers will have a lot on their plate later this month. Juggling teaching online students and those in the classroom. Vocal teacher Sarah Bouska thinks the district is making the right choices.

"I think we're going to continue to have challenges going forward, but I know that we're going to be well supported by our administration and by our district and so that helps us to be able to move forward in a successful way," said Bouska.

Iowa State Reprsentative Sharon Steckman also came out to show her support for the teachers. As a former educator, she's urging parents to be flexible with whatever happens this year.

"I hope that the community gives them some credit, gives them a little grace time, because this is a fluid situation and it's a tough, tough decision," said Steckman.

She would also like to see Governor Reynolds put some of Iowa's CARES Act funds to work in the schools, to further protect students and staff from COVID-19.

"The expenses are incredible to get the schools safe for our kids and staff. They need to put up some barriers, some plexiglas. They're going to need masks," she said.

During the meeting, the school board ultimately approved the Return To Learn plan for the district. You can view the plan here.