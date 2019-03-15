Clear
Teacher pleads not guilty to drunk driving

Police say she was arrested with three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A school teacher arrested for drunk driving is pleading not guilty.

Raylea Lynn Hepker, 27 of Britt, was charged with OWI-3rd offense after being arrested on January 28. Britt police say she was pulled over after a complaint of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. Officers say there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from Hepker’s vehicle.

Court documents say a breath test found a blood alcohol content of .267, more than three times the legal limit.

Hepker, who is still listed as a teacher on the West Hancock Community Schools website, is scheduled to stand trial starting on May 1.

Community Events