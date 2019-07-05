Clear

Teacher Shortage across the board

The average teacher salary in Minnesota is $60,000.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- There's a nationwide teacher shortage and it's impacting our area.
According to Education Minnesota since 2009 there’s been a 46 percent increase in teachers leaving the industry. Carol Anfinson is a retired teacher and has two daughters who are educators. She understands the struggles teachers face including the financial aspect.

“I have a daughter that is a single mother and in order for her to have a good home environment and be able to support her family she has to have two jobs," Anfinson said.

Teachers in Iowa makes roughly $10,000 less.

