Teacher Shortage across the board

AUSTIN, Minn- There's a nationwide teacher shortage and it's impacting our area.

According to Education Minnesota since 2009 there’s been a 46 percent increase in teachers leaving the industry. Carol Anfinson is a retired teacher and has two daughters who are educators. She understands the struggles teachers face including the financial aspect.

“I have a daughter that is a single mother and in order for her to have a good home environment and be able to support her family she has to have two jobs," Anfinson said.

The average teacher salary in Minnesota is $60,000. Teachers in Iowa makes roughly $10,000 less.