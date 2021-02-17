Clear

Tax season is officially here and things might look different when you file

Americans can now start filing their taxes and just like several other things this year, the pandemic is making some changes when it comes to filing your returns.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 7:26 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's officially tax season and this time, it's a little different for many Americans due to COVID-19. Especially for taxpayers who lost jobs or hours during the pandemic last year.

Tax season may seem early this year, but it's actually later. Typically, you can file in the second half of January, but because the IRS dedicated resources to the second round of economic relief payments late last year, things have been delayed. Bill Nietz with Nietz Tax and Accounting, said the impact of everything, from stimulus checks to unemployment benefits, could leave you with questions when filing returns. "Ask questions of your tax preparer or if you're using a piece of software or something, make sure that you pick up those things because there are additional advantages for you out there," he explained. "Don't be discouraged if you owe some money because of unemployment. That's just the way it is. There's nothing we can do about it unfortunately right now."

When it comes to filing your taxes this year, the biggest difference you might notice has to do with the stimulus bill. Americans who didn't receive both checks - the $1,200 payment in May and the $600 check in January - can actually file for the difference on their 2020 return. As for unemployment benefits, unemployment is taxable and so was the extra $600 that we got for pandemic unemployment.

Nietz said if you had your taxes withheld during that period you shouldn't expect to owe. But if you did not have taxes withheld, there's a chance you can owe at the end of the year depending on how long you were on unemployment. "I don't think the federal withholding that's on them, if they decided to do federal withholding, is going to catch up," he explained. "So there's going to probably be a surprise on their tax return when they weren't expecting. They're gonna get a 1099 from the state of Minnesota saying they got $20,000 in unemployment benefits with only $300 in federal withholdings. So we're going to see that going forward I believe."

If you think back to last year, the IRS extended tax season through July 15th to help Americans get caught up. Nietz isn't anticipating that to happen this year, so get them filed before April 15th. You can get a six month extension if you ask before the deadline. But if you owe taxes, they're due in April no matter what.

