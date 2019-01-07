Tax refunds will be paid despite shutdown

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Federal Government shutdown is now in its third week. However, your taxes will still be due in a little over three months.

For those expecting a refund, there is good news: in a briefing Monday afternoon, Russell Vought, the acting Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, says that refunds will be issued to taxpayers regardless of the shutdown.

The IRS, which furloughed nearly 90% of its workforce when the shutdown began and initially said that refunds would be issued once the shutdown is resolved, is now planning to bring back a "significant portion" to accomodate the order.

Carrie Jones and her husband are waiting for their W-2's from their employers. When the refund comes, it's already earmarked.

"Hoping to at least be able to pay off the rest of our student loan payments to get that off of our credit report."

However, she's not losing any sleep over the possibility of a delayed refund.

"It's not something that we rely on to get the year started or to do anything like that. We'll continue to do our monthly bills and everything until and if we see that refund come in."

The IRS has announced that tax filing season begins January 28th. April 15th will remain the deadline to file your return.