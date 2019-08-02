Tax refund for back to school shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's hard to believe but back to school season is almost here. f you haven't started your shopping yet it's probably on your to-do list. There's a way you can save hundreds of dollars on school supplies this year and many people aren't even taking advantage of it.

When you go school supply shopping this year make sure to save your receipts. You can file them on your Minnesota income tax return.

Minnesota's income tax features both a deduction and a refundable credit for education-related

expenses. the deduction allows parents to subtract from their

taxable income up to $2,500 for qualifying expenses on behalf of each child in grades 7 to 12,

and up to $1,625 for each child in grades K to 6.

Jackie Halsey says it can be expensive when you have multiple kids.

“With backpacks, lunch bags its $150 and that doesn’t include the clothes they need,” Halsey said.

She says she will be saving her receipts this year.