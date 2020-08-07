Tax-free shopping on clothes in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - A back to school tradition will be a little cheaper this weekend. Residents in Iowa can by shoes and clothes under $100 tax free until Saturday at midnight.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a few shoppers who said they won't be buying as much this year.

"I'm not planning on doing a whole lot of new stuff. We did new shoes and a few notebooks and that's about all," said Jill Bell from Charles City. She says her list is a lot shorter this time around because they have plenty of stuff leftover from last semester.

"Lots of notebooks and pens and pencils that weren't used and school books, school bags that weren't used," said Bell.

Penny Olsen and her daughters were at the Southbridge Mall on Friday night, hunting for the latest fashion accessory kids will be wearing in class.

"We just came up here today because we saw some tie-dye masks at Claire's and we happened to get up here and they are gone," said Olsen.

She said she has a lot less to shop for as well, plus there are a few items she's not sure about.

"With school clothes, they are only going back two days a week. so it's like 'What do we do for clothes?' Like gym shoes. Do we buy gym shoes, because I don't know? It's up in the air with gym class, art class, all these things."

Her biggest hope for this school year is that things will return to normal sooner rather than later.

"I just pray that these kids do well with this. You know, I just don't know how this will work out for these kids. I think it's going to be hard for them," she said.