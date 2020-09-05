Tax deferral kicks in September 1st

ROCHESTER, Minn-President Trump's plan to allow companies to defer their workers' payroll taxes temporarily officially kicked off this week, meaning some Americans may see more money on their paycheck.

If you make less than $4,000 every two weeks, you should see a deferral on your social security tax. This is part of a measure that started on September 1st.

President Trump has indicated that he wants to terminate the tax, so workers don't have to pay the money back later, which is one of the concerns Savannah Laboy has.

"I'm feeling pretty comfortable where i'm at right now, "said Laboy. "So I really wouldn't like to defer it . I rather it just be taxed, so I don't have to worry about it later on.

This is one of four executive orders signed by president trump on August 8th.