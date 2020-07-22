Tax credits awarded to housing projects in Clear Lake, Osage

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $1 million in tax credits have been awarded to housing projects in north and northeast Iowa.

The state’s Economic Development Authority announced credits for 19 projects on Wednesday. That includes:

$195,600 for multi-family rental units in Clear Lake.

$82,922 for owner-occupied and rental multi-family units in Osage.

$1,000,000 for multi-family rental units in Decorah.

$33,470 for owner-occupied single family homes in Waverly.

Those are among $10 million awarded to Workforce Housing Tax Incentive projects around the state, focusing on the use of abandoned, empty, or rundown properties. 84 applications were submitted requesting $34 million in tax credits.